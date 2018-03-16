Two Mid-Mo officials resign

Callaway County Collector Pam Oestreich, stepped down yesterday (Thursday) after questions about missing county tax dollars. The Callaway County Prosecutor says auditors at Central Bank first noticed the missing funds. An audit is underway and the Callaway Collector’s office is closed temporarily.

The FBI is assisting the Sheriff’s office in the investigation.

Columbia Public Schools’ chief financial officer also steps down after she was accused of receiving stolen property, in St. Louis. St. Louis prosecutors claim Anna Munson made unauthorized withdrawals of $17,500 from the band booster club at Marquette High School.