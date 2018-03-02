Two teens in custody in JCMO threat

On Thursday, March 1, 2018 at about 2:40 p.m., a Jefferson City Police School Resource Officer was notified while on duty at the JC High campus of a possible threat involving violence against a Jefferson City High student. The student, a 15 year old male, notified school officials roughly 1.5 hours after receiving the anonymous threat and determining that it did not appear to be a prank. Jefferson City High school officials immediately contacted law enforcement and an investigation began.

During the investigation, which involved a threat utilizing a firearm against the victim, a suspect was developed within less than 1 hour and was found to reside in Fulton, Missouri. Police Detectives assisted in the investigation and with the assistance of the Fulton Police Department and Fulton Public Schools, were able to determine that the suspect, a 15-year-old male, was assisted in carrying out the threat by another 15-year-old male. Both suspects were known to the victim, but there had been no prior threats.

Both suspects were detained and transported to Boone County juvenile detention services on charges of Terroristic Threats and Peace Disturbance, where they are currently being held.