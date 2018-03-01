Two traffic stops — two drug busts

Don’t have drugs and a gun in your car if your license plates have expired. Lincoln University officers arrested a driver yesterday after he wouldn’t pull over while driving through the campus. He was stopped nearby. That’s when officers found the gun and drugs.

A Tuesday traffic stop turns up meth and paraphernalia. Jefferson City Police arrested Clint Doll after he was pulled over. They say he had nearly two ounces of the drug in his car inside a toolbox, along with a scale and pipes. Officers say Doll was acting strangely when they stopped him. He could facing drug trafficking charges.