Crew members fro the submarine USS Jefferson City include (left to right) CDR Kevin Moeller, MMACS Mark Szymanski, FTSA Justin King, MMA1 Aspen Seer and STS1 Rudy Garay.

The crewmen are spending a whirlwind weekend in the Capital City. They’re anxious to get back aboard their ‘boat’. The USS Jefferson City fast attack sub is currently undergoing a major re-fit in its home port of Pearl Harbor.