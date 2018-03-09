What’s with all the school threats in Fulton?

Students and staff at Fulton’s schools are on edge after the third investigation of a possible threat in the past couple weeks. This time, authorities say they got reports about a student making threats on a bus. The 17 –year old was released after officers looked at video and decided there was no credible threat made.

Earlier this week, 17 – year old Tyra Pope was arrested and charged for allegedly threatening an attack at the high school.

Last week, two juvenile Fulton students were taken into custody with a threat made against a Jefferson City student.