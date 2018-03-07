Why is the committee investigating Gov. Greitens meeting at the JC-PD?

The Missouri House committee investigating Gov. Eric Greitens is set to hold a closed meeting at the Jefferson City Police Department.

The chairman of the committee, Jefferson City Rep. Jay Barnes said the goal is to uncover the facts. He said keeping all the proceedings open would undermine that, and he said they have a responsibility to protect the identities of witnesses….

Cut :

Barnes also asked a crowd of reporters at the hearing to respect the privacy of witnesses. He said the panel will issue a public report and records after it’s finished, but told reporters that efforts to speak with members before then will be a waste of time.

House Speaker Todd Richardson formed the panel in response to the fellow Republican governor’s recent grand jury indictment on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge stemming from a 2015 extramarital affair.