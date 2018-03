Mid-Missouri colleges like Mizzou and Lincoln may not end up pricing themselves out of your kid’s budget. Missouri House members are backing a plan to fully fund higher education and not go along with Governor Greitens’ proposed cuts …

On a recent KWOS Open Air, Lincoln – U spokesman Misty Young says the planned nearly $70-million in cuts would make it very difficult for the school to hold tuition costs in check.

The House plan only allows for a one-percent tuition hike.