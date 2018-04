Two people are arrested after a car chase that started at a Mexico motel. Deputies got word about a stolen Boone County car parked at the Value Inn on South Clark Street Saturday night. They say Philip Rotte and Lindsey Slay were in the car. Slay allegedly almost hit law enforcement has she backed the car out of the lot and sped off. The chase would end in Auxvasse. Rotte already had a felony weapons warrant, and allegedly had drugs on him when he was arrested.