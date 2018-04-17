AG Hawley on Greitens charity accusations

(AP) – Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says he believes there’s enough evidence to bring a criminal charge and pursue impeachment of Gov. Eric Greitens for allegedly using a charity donor list for political purposes.

Hawley said Tuesday that his investigation found probable cause to believe Grietens took a donor list from The Mission Continues without the permission of the veterans charity he founded, and used that list for his gubernatorial campaign in 2015.

He said he referred the case to the St. Louis prosecutor for a potential felony charge of tampering with computer data. He also referred the matter to a House committee that will be recommending whether to impeach Greitens.

The Associated Press first reported in October 2016 that Greitens’ campaign had obtained a list of top donors to The Mission Continues and raised nearly $2 million for his campaign from donors on that list.