Two teenagers have serious injuries after they crashed east of Jefferson City early Saturday morning. 16-year-old Kaitlin Epple of Jefferson City was heading south on Engineers Road when she drove off the road. After going off the road, the car went airborne, crossed a creek and hit an embankment.

The report said the driver and the 17-year-old Cameron Brunnette of Holts were taken to University Hospital in serious condition. Both teens were wearing their seat belts.