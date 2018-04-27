Cole County judge to rule on request in Greitens’ case

(MissouriNet) — Arguments were heard today (Thursday) in Cole County Circuit Court on a petition by Governor Eric Greitens to block Attorney General Josh Hawley from investigating him. Greitens’ attorney referred to Hawley’s statement that alleged actions by the governor are certainly impeachable as “extrajudicial”. Attorney John Sauer called Hawley’s comments measured and said the attorney general has an official rather than a personal interest in the investigation.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem is expected to issue a ruling in the case today.