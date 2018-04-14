Columbia Man Appealing Death Penalty Ruling

A Columbia man hopes to be saved by a federal appeals court next month. Ernest Johnson has been on death row since 1996 after being convicted of murdering three people at a convenience store on Ballenger Lane. A doctor’s evaluation says surgery for a brain tumor in 2008 left Johnson with scarring that would cause him to have painful seizures if given pentobarbital, which is the drug used for lethal injections in Missouri. He appealed a lower court’s decision to dismiss his case last year and now his case will be heard by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in Omaha on May 16th.