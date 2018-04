Sears says the last store in Mid-Missouri will close. The retail store at the Columbia M all will begin a liquidating sale at the end of the month and close its doors in mid-July. A statement from the Director of Corporate Communications, Howard Riefs, says the store has become unprofitable. He also says employees will be eligible for severance pay and an opportunity to apply at area Sears or Kmart stores. The closest Sears is in St Peters, while the closest Kmart is in Kansas City.