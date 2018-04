Could be some big prison time ahead for a Mid-Mo heroin ring

A Columbia woman and a Springfield family are implicated in a Mid-Missouri drug ring are indicted for distributing heroin.

Lucian Robinson, Charles Robinson, Brian Robinson, Corey Robinson, Brandie Robinson, Cordny Adams and Crystal Birdsong were charged in the indictment on Tuesday.

The seven were charged with conspiring to distribute heroin in Cole, Callaway and Green Counties from July 2015 to March 2018.