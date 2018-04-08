Details of Attempted Robbery in Chamois Released

The identity of the man accused of robbing a bank in Chamois has been released. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Heritage Community Bank in Chamois on April 4th. According to a release from the department, 28 year old Tim Pruitt of Chamois entered the bank and wrote a note to the teller demanding money. He was found at his home later in the day and during his arrest, he kicked one of the deputies. He’s been charged with two felonies, Resisting arrest and Attempted Stealing, as well as Misdemeanor Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. The FBI is looking into possible federal charges.