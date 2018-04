Did you leave a big pile of stuff at the curb?

What’s the first true sign of spring? Robins? The ‘spring peepers’? How about junk piled up at the curb? Jefferson City’s annual Spring Clean – Up starts today. The city’s Sherry Johnston says there are items they WON’T pick up … Car parts, tires, yard waste etc.

The Jefferson City pick-up starts today (Monday) on the west side and is next week east of Highway – 54.