Do you live OUTSIDE of Jefferson City? Then don’t leave your junk on the curb

Did the ‘scroungers’ pick up most of the stuff you set out for Jefferson City’s City-Wide Clean Up? Cole County Health Department Director Kristi Campbell says there’s always confusion for those individuals who live outside the city limits … The City Wide clean up is only for home INSIDE the city limits.

The City-Wide Clean Up focuses on neighborhoods west of Highway – 54 inside Jefferson City this week. The Clean Up continues on the city’s east side next week.