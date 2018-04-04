Election returns – JCMO & Cole County 2018

Jon Hensley is the new Councilman in Jefferson City’s Ward 5. He defeated Jim Crabtree and Ashley Jones – Kauffman, bringing in nearly 46 – percent of all votes cast … The 5th Ward was the city’s only contested race. Larry Henry did not run for re-election.

COLE RESULTS

Lindsey Rowden and Ken Enloe win two open seats on Jefferson City’s School Board.

Ryan Carrender and Jennifer Bradley will fill two seats on the Cole R-5 school board in Eugene.

Proposition ‘A’ on the Jefferson City ballots passes. The measure eliminates the city’s Fireman’s Pension Fund, which has been shifted to a state government managed plan.

Wardsville’s use tax question is defeated with 59 – percent ‘no’ votes.

Jason Wood defeats Thomas Kirchner in the Lohman Mayor’s race.