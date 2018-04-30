Everyone Walks for RACS

It’s tomorrow night…the big fund raiser for the Rape and Abuse Crisis Services of Mid Missouri. It’s the annual event where guys find out how “easy” it is to walk around in high heels. KRCG’s Zach Paul, Alden Hendrickson from RACS and Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler all joined us Monday on Open Air.

And yes…Alden does look stylish in his size ???? gold pumps!

And how about those socks?! The event starts with a get together at Central Bank downtown at 5:30 Tuesday (May 1st) evening. The actual walking begins about 6:20 up and down High Street. It’s a site to behold for sure! It’s for a great cause. Come and by and make a pledge if you can.