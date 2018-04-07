Former Daycare Worker Charged with Child Abuse

A former daycare worker is charged with two cases of felony child abuse. 24 year old Taylor Strope of Linn worked for Little Sprouts Clubhouse, which has a Jefferson City address, when she allegedly hit a child in the chest hard enough to leave marks. One witness says she saw Strope drag a female victim down the hall by an arm, causing the child to hit her head. In a separate incident, another witness claims Strope abused her own child, who was a student at the daycare. In that incident, Strope allegedly carried her own son by his head, placing him on a countertop. She is currently free after posting a $50,000 bond. She has a bond appearance hearing scheduled for April 24th.