Services for the four Lake – area brothers who died in a fire are set for Friday.

14-year-old Tyler Otto, 8-year-old Cason Otto, 5-year-old Max Otto and 4-year-old Levi Otto died in the Lake Ozark fire.

Funeral services are set for at 2 – Friday afternoon at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Lake Ozark. Donations are suggested to the Osage Youth Athletic Council