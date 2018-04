A judge in Jefferson City this (thur) morning looks at Governor Greitens’ request for a temporary restraining order against Attorney General Josh Hawley. Greitens doesn’t want Hawley investigating his alleged mis-use of a charity donor list to help his campaign for governor. His attorneys say Hawley is biased because he called on Greitens to resign following a Missouri House report detailing allegations tied to the governor’s affair.

Greitens is facing a felony charge for that too.