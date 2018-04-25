Greitens attorneys file motion in second charge against the Governor

(A-P) ST. LOUIS — The legal battle between lawyers from Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and St. Louis prosecutors is escalating, with a judge considering Tuesday a request to disqualify the circuit attorney’s office from a felony case over Greitens’ use of charity donor list for his 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

Defense lawyers in a court filing Monday asked Circuit Judge Rex Burlison to require a special prosecutor in the computer tampering case in which Greitens is accused of obtaining the charity donor list without permission from The Mission Continues, the St. Louis-based veterans charity Greitens founded. Chief among their concerns were the actions of William Tisaby, a former FBI agent hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to investigate Greitens in a separate case in which he is charged with felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair in 2015, before he was elected.

Greitens has denied criminal wrongdoing in both cases and called Gardner a “reckless liberal prosecutor.”