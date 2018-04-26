‘Guilty as charged’ – the verdict for the ‘Coz’

A jury finds Bill Cosby guilty of sexual assault .

Cosby, now 80, was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in his Pennsylvania home in 2004. A jury of seven men and five women found him guilty on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault in a retrial of the case after less than two days of deliberations.

Cosby was charged with three counts that each carry a standard sentence range of five to 10 years in prison, but legal experts say the sentence for each count should run concurrently under Pennsylvania law since they all cover the same incident and conduct. That means the 80-year-old is likely facing up to 10 years behind bars.

Aside from Andrea Constand, the woman who brought Cosby to court, the jury also heard from five other women who claimed the comedian assaulted them too, painting him as a serial rapist.