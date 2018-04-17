Hawley seeks “computer tampering” felony charges against Greitens in Mission Continues investigation

Courtesy ABC 17 News

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – During a press conference on Tuesday morning, Attorney General Josh Hawley announced that he is seeking “computer tampering” charges against Gov. Eric Greitens.

During The Mission Continues investigation, Hawley said his office uncovered evidence of criminal wrongdoing by using the charity’s donor list for political fundraising in an unauthorized fashion.

ABC 17 previously reported that federal tax law prohibits 501(c)(3) charities such as The Mission Continues from participating in any political campaign on behalf of a candidate for public office.

Hawley said the charges his office is seeking are felonies.

Hawley said the deadline for the statute of limitations is fast approaching so his office turned over the evidence to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney so they can decide if they wish to press charges.

The Mission Continues investigation will continue and Hawley said his office “will not be intimidated or deterred from doing their job.”