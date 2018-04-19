Haz Mat teams called to Capitol

***The Latest***

Spokesman at the Capitol says the powder was sent in an envelope to Sen. Maria Chapelle Nadal’s office. The Senator’s mailbox at the capitol has been sealed shut.

****Update***

8 State Senate staff members were briefly quarantined at the Capitol in Jefferson City today after they came in contact with a green powder that was sent to a Senator’s office on the third floor. Sources tell KWOS that the envelope came in through the Senate post office Wednesday night and was delivered to the Senator’s office this morning. No word on what the substance is yet, but it does not appear to be toxic. Evaluation of the powder is underway. There was no evacuation of the building. Passersby were kept away from the area.

The Jefferson City Fire Department and the Cole County Hazardous Material team have been called to the State Capitol. Reports are that a foreign substance has been found in a room on the third floor. Those near the room have been told to stay in place. Fire fighters and hazardous material team members are trying to figure out what the substance is. Initial reports are that it is green and chrystalline.