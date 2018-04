Hospitals and health agencies in the midst of a needs study

Your area hospitals are teaming up with other agencies to get a better feel for health care in Mid-Missouri. Cole County Health Director Kristi Campbell the ‘Health Care Needs Assessment’ is mapping out areas for improvement …

There’s a survey you can take on the Cole County Health Department and the United Way websites to weigh in on the study.

On a side note, Campbell’s agency is moving into a new home on West Truman this fall.