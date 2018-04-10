House committee will take another month on Greitens investigation

The Special Investigative Committee that is investigating Gov. Eric Greitens extends their deadline to May 18.

House Special Investigative Committee Chair Jay Barnes says, “Nothing has changed. The committee will release a report this week. The committee will also continue working through the end of session.”

Rep. Gina Mitten spoke with our news partner ABC 17 who said while the deadline is extended, the committee will release a report of some kind tomorrow ( April 11 – Wednesday).

Meanwhile ..

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office says the latest court filing by attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is another attack on the “credibility of the victim.”

Greitens faces trial in May on a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking a partially nude photo of a woman he was having an affair with.

Greitens’ attorneys say the woman testified she never saw Greitens with a camera or phone on the day he is accused of taking the photo. The woman also testified that she doesn’t know if her belief that he had a phone was the result of a dream.