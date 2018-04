Columbia has electric buses running the city streets .. why not in Jefferson City? Jeff Tran’s Mark Mehmertsays the Capital City’s hills may not be a good fit for those buses … because of all the hills.

The city has been talking to the manufacturer about getting an electric bus for a long term trial period to see if they would be a good investment. Mehmert says the average electric bus costs about $650,000 ompared to about a half – million for a diesel bus.