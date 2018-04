The House Committee will release its report on Gov. Eric Greitens today at 5 p.m.

The committee, chaired by JCMO Rep Jay Barnes, met behind closed doors on Monday.

The governor’s lawyers asked for a delay in the release of the findings until after May 14, arguing it could make it hard to find a fair jury.

A judge on Tuesday put out a gag order on certain material in the criminal case being released to the public.