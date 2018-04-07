JCPS Expected to Pay $400,000 for Discrimination Lawsuit

Jefferson City Public Schools will pay $400,000 following a discrimination Lawsuit. The suit was filed by Gretchen Guitard last spring when she claimed to be the victim of discrimination at the district. A motion was filed to dismiss the case with prejudice Thursday night. Following approval from the judge, Guitard will receive $250,000 of the $400,000 total, which the district will have 20 days to pay. A similar case has been filed by former employee Tammy Ferry. That case is still being processed.