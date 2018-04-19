Judge says ‘Greitens criminal case will continue’

A St. Louis Circuit Judge says he will NOT throw out Governor Eric Greitens’ criminal case.

Greitens’ defense team wanted Judge Rex Burlison to dismiss the invasion of privacy charge against him. The defense claims that prosecutors have withheld important information.

The private investigator the prosecutors hired for the case, Don Tisaby, a former FBI agent, has faced harsh criticism from Greitens’ defense team for the way he handled interview notes and his failure to hand over those notes to the defense team. The governors’ team said Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office was “oblivious” to their obligations in turning over evidence, and argued it’s grounds for dismissal.