You might know ‘Tuna’ Hentges from his many years at IBM or being one of the movers and shakers at Jefferson City’s American Legion. But today you can just call ‘Tuna’ CHAMPION! Hentges picked Villanova to go all the way in the NCAA Basketball Tournament. He wins the Bracket Buster Challenge and the use of a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, free gas and car washes for two years from Hyundai of Jefferson City. Way to go Tuna!