Lawyer tied to the Greiten’s case gets anonymous money

(AP) — The law firm representing the ex-husband of the woman who had an affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in 2015 received two anonymous $50,000 payments that went toward the man’s legal fees, the man’s attorney said Monday.

Attorney Al Watkins, in an interview after a court hearing for one of the two felony cases involving the Republican governor, said a courier delivered each $50,000 payment to his suburban St. Louis office in early January. The source was anonymous and the money came without instructions, but Watkins said he was contacted by an intermediary who assured him the money was from a legal, legitimate source. Watkins said he “assumed and deduced” from that conversation that the money should go toward the ex-husband’s legal fees.

Greitens was indicted in February by a St. Louis grand jury on one felony count of invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he had an affair in 2015, before he was elected. On Friday he was charged with a second, unrelated felony for allegedly using a charity donor list for his 2016 political campaign without permission of The Mission Continues, the St. Louis-based veterans charity Greitens founded.