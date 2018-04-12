Missouri lawmakers weigh in on latest report from Committee on Greitens accusations

(MissouriNet) – The Missouri House Speaker is praising the seven-member House committee that’s investigating Governor Eric Greitens’ indictment. The House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight issued a 24-page report yesterday (Wednesday) evening. Speaker Todd Richardson tells the Capitol Press Corps the committee’s job was not to make their own conclusions, but to hear testimony and judge the credibility of witnesses.

Speaker Richardson says the committee “repeatedly” gave Greitens an opportunity to testify, adding that the invitation remains open. Richardson says the committee still has work to do, and will be unable to make recommendations before the session’s May end.