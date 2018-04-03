Not a lot of races today — but something for everyone

Jefferson City voters will see one city council race on today’s ballot. Jon Hensley, Jim Crabtree and Ashley Jones – Kauffman are running in the 5th ward. Several other councilmen are running unopposed.

Jefferson City voters will also see Proposition ‘A’. Passage would remove the Charter language and eliminate the city’s Firemen’s Pension Fund. That fund has been transferred to the Local Government Retirement System.

Wardsville has a one – percent use tax on the ballot.

Four candidates are running for two seats on the Jefferson City school board. They are Michael Couty, Pam Murray, Lindsey Rowden and Ken Enloe.

There’s also a school board race in Eugene .. Byron Shaw Jr, Ryan Carrender and Jennifer Bradley are running for two seats.