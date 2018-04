A lot of folks in New Bloomfield welcome an audit of their town. They’ve raised over 100 – signatures calling on the State Auditor to look into the books in the Callaway County community. Earlier this year, New Bloomfield’s former Chief of Police Greg Mooney said he had to resign because he spoke about city business with our news partner – ABC – 17. Those who’ve signed the petition say they’d like to see a review of how the city is being run.