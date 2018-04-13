Senator Kehoe says: “Governor .. it’s time to go”

(MissouriNet) — Missouri’s Senate Majority Floor Leader joined a growing chorus of state lawmakers in calling for Republican Governor Eric Greitens to resign. Fellow GOP member Mike Kehoe says Greitens’ defiant response to a special House committee’s report on his alleged misconduct Wednesday was unacceptable.

Greitens called the committee’s report “one-sided tabloid trash gossip” and said the committee investigating him is on a witch hunt. For his part, Kehoe said Greitens has lost the “moral authority and the ability to lead.”