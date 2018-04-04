Some Boone County results

One of the biggest election blowouts was the Columbia Public Schools’ 30-million dollar bond issue, which passed easily. Hallsville, Harrisburg, and Southern Boone were among the other local districts that passed bonds extending their debt, but not raising taxes. North Callaway’s operating levy hike does involve a tax increase, and it barely passed.

Ashland voters said yes to a sales tax increase, which should help cover parks and stormwater repairs. Centralia has approval to issue bonds for sewer and water upgrades.