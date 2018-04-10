St. Joseph Cathedral incident

(JC-PD) – On the morning of Monday, April 9th, 2018, Jefferson City Police were called to the St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Office regarding what appeared to be vandalism to the front door. Video surveillance, however, revealed that a male knocked on the door at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 7th, and when he failed to get a response from within, he produced a handgun and fired once into the building through the glass of the door. He left in a vehicle westbound, then northbound on a side street.

Patrol officers and detectives developed possible leads in the case, eventually identifying the suspect as 43-year-old James Smith of Jefferson City. Smith was located and questioned, and eventually brought to the police department where he was subsequently arrested on charges of felonious Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He was taken to the Cole County Jail pending charges.

No one was hurt as a result of the incident.