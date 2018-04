A stolen car chase leads to one of the suspected thieves ending up in the hospital. Police were called Monday about the car that had been stolen in Columbia. They tried to stop the driver on Missouri Blvd in Jefferson City. Officers chased the car to the intersection of Meadows Ford and Route ‘c’ west of the city where the driver crashed. She was flown from the scene to University Hospital with serious injuries. A passenger was also hurt. Both suspects face numerous charges.