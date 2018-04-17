Westminster frat house on suspension

Westminster College suspends the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Our news partner, ABC – 17 says the Dean of Student Life says members of the fraternity were moved to dorm rooms and their activities were suspended for the rest of the year.

If the fraternity is able to finish the year with no other issues, everything will go back to normal in the fall.

Earlier in the school year, the fraternity was on probation for conduct issues, they were later taken off of probation but more conduct issues happened.