BREAKING NEWS ** 2018 Missouri legislative session is in the record books

Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature approved tax cuts for both individuals and corporations Friday and sent a gas-tax hike to voters, just hours before the end of the regular session and beginning of a special one to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens.

Lawmakers faced a 6 p.m. deadline to pass bills in the annual regular session. Then, 30 minutes later, they launched a special session to consider discipline against Greitens. He faces allegations of sexual misconduct during an extramarital affair in 2015 and that he raised money for his gubernatorial race by using a donor list without permission from a charity he founded. He has denied criminal wrongdoing.

While the governor’s troubles have at many times overshadowed the legislative session, GOP leaders have continued to push to get work done despite the distraction.In a last-minute blitz, lawmakers on Thursday and Friday pushed through several sweeping changes to the state tax code.

On Friday, the House voted 96-42 to pass a bill to cut the corporate income tax rate from its current 6.25 percent to 4 percent in 2020, a revenue loss that is estimated to be at least partially offset by a change in how multi-state corporations can calculate their taxable income.

That would be paired with a separate tax cut for most individuals — if both measures become law. Under the individual income tax proposal, which passed Thursday, the top rate would drop from 5.9 percent to 5.5 percent starting in January. The top rate applies to most Missourians.