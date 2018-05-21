A flurry of legislation sneaks in under the wire Friday

New laws came fast and furiois as the 2018 Missouri legislative session wrapped up ..
- Senate Bill 881 regarding transportation passed by a vote of 88-57.
- House Bill 1446 regarding elections passed by a vote of 106-33.
- House Bill 1831 regarding back to school sales tax holiday passed by a vote of 140-0.
- Senate Committee Resolution 53 regarding Department of Agriculture Plant Industries Division passed by a vote of 133-3.
- House Bill 1250 regarding trusts and estates passed by a vote of 138-2.
- Senate Bill 590 regarding historic preservation passed by a vote of 113-29.
- Senate Committee Resolution 36 regarding shingles awareness and prevention passed by a vote of 143-0.
- Senate Committee Resolution 50 regarding statuary hall of the capitol passed by a vote of 124-17.
- Senate Committee Resolution 37 regarding Bangert Island Riverfront Project passed by a vote of 135-5.
- Senate Bill’s 807 and 577 regarding higher education passed by a vote of 109-31.
- Senate Bill 819 regarding foster care passed by a vote of 136-3.
- Senate Bill 843 regarding Boards and Commission passed by a vote of 132-5.
- Senate Bill 951 regarding healthcare passed by a vote of 137-3.
- Senate Bill 655 regarding statues of limitations passed by a vote of 135-3.
- Senate Bill 884 regarding taxation passed by a vote of 96-42.
- Senate Bill 718 regarding maintenance medication has passed by a vote of 133-6.
- House Bill 1769 regarding filing false documents passed by a vote of 133-6.
- House Bill’s 2280, 2120, 1468 and 1616 regarding MO Healthnet benefits passed by a vote of 133-6.
- House Bill 1388 regarding certain sports contests passed by a vote of 109-31.
- House Bill 2347 regarding Memorial Highway passed by a vote of 140-1.
- House Bill 1503 regarding veterans small business loans passed by a vote of 130-4.
- House Bill 1872 regarding Missouri Rural Broadband Development passed by a vote of 129-9.
- House Bill 1796 regarding the First-Time Home Buyer Savings Act passed by a vote of 132-6.
- House Bill 1832 regarding merchandising practices passed by a vote of 133-6.
- House Bill 1713 regarding adoptee rights passed by a vote of 141-1.
- Senate Bill 773 regarding taxation passed by a vote of 128-17.
- House Bill 1719 regarding professional registration passed by a vote of 130-5.
- House Bill 1350 regarding in-home service providers passed by a vote of 132-3.
- House Bill 1456 regarding emergency communication services passed by a vote of 115-21.
- House Bill 1415 regarding workforce development passed by a vote of 138-5.
- House Bill 1635 regarding sexual assault reporting passed by a vote of 139-0.
- House Bill 2129 regarding organ donation education passed by a vote of 135-3.
- House Bill’s 1729, 1621 and 1436 regarding the prevailing wage passed by a vote of 97-50.
- House Bill 1460 regarding the Olympic Dreams Freedom Act passed by a vote of 88-60.
- Senate Bill 982 regarding payments for health care services passed by a vote of 137-8.
- Senate Bill 954 regarding expungement of convictions passed by a vote of 143-0.
- The House suspended Rule 66 to allow Senate Bill 954 and 982 to be taken up for consideration. This passed by a vote of 130-9.