A late night at the Capitol but the budget is a done deal

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri House has given final approval to a 28-billion dollar state operating budget that includes what supporters say is record funding for the K-12 education foundation formula. Hermann GOP State Representative Justin Alferman notes the budget includes a 98-million dollar increase for the formula:

While Alferman emphasized several times on Wednesday that this is record funding, Kansas City Democratic State Representative Brandon Ellington questions the numbers provided by Republicans. The House voted 133-18 for the measure. The Senate has approved all but one budget bill.