Auditor accuses Governor of potentially using state funds for defense team

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office is seeking information about the use of taxpayer funds to hire private attorneys for Governor Eric Greitens’ office.

Attorneys Ross Garber and Eddie Greim say they’ve been hired to represent the governor’s office in potential House impeachment proceedings against Greitens.

Prosecutors have dropped an felony invasion of privacy charge against Greitens on Monday. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is seeking a special prosecutor to refile the charge.

Regardless, Missouri’s Republican legislative leaders renewed calls for Greitens to resign and confirmed they still will convene Friday in a monthlong special session to consider whether to impeach Greitens in an attempt to remove him from office.

Galloway released a letter Tuesday that she had sent to Greitens’ office seeking copies of bids and contracts for the attorneys, itemized billings and the budget line item from which they are being paid.