Can they find impartial jurors for the Greitens trial?

(MissouriNet) — The jury selection process is taking longer than expected to question the 160 Missourians summoned for jury duty in the case against the governor. Groups of 40 are being brought in during the four sessions that began yesterday and could wrap up today.

Ten prospective jurors have been kept for additional questioning. Twelve were released – 10 for sharing negative views of Greitens.

The pool will eventually shrink to 12, along with alternates, who will decide the governor’s fate. The final selection is expected Monday. Opening statements could begin Tuesday.