‘Capitol In Crisis’ Special — tonight KMIZ & MissouriNet –Click here for live stream

Join our news partner KMIZ ABC – 17 and the MissouriNet for the program — Capitol in Crisis

This evening — click on the link to see the video stream on KMIZ website —

http://www.abc17news.com

KWOS & Missourinet in conjunction with ABC TV 17-KMIZ presents a live program focusing on the final days of a contentious legislative session and the impending special session to decide if the governor should face impeachment This special session is the first of its kind in Missouri history. The program will air live and on site from the Missouri State Capitol at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday May 17th. The program will offer historical analysis and up to date reporting of the ending session and discuss the scope of what this historic special session means for Missouri and its citizens.

Current Missourinet News Director, Brian Hauswirth, and retired Missourinet News Director, Bob Priddy, will join ABC TV 17 KMIZ News Anchor Joey Parker and News Anchor Ashley Strohmier for a 30 min live program.