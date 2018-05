A man with warrants out of Cole and Callaway County crashes during a police chase. Brandon Labore was wanted for domestic assault and drugs. Investigators learned he was at a home in Holts Summit on Sunday afternoon. He ran out a side door though, and drove away. Authorities broke off the search until Labore turned up again on the Missouri River Bridge, heading back toward Holts Summit. He’d crash into a relative’s house on Summit Drive, where he was arrested.