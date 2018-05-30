Cole County judge’s ruling may have prompted Greiten’s move

A Cole County judge has ruled that Governor Greitens’ political action and campaign committees must turn over documents by Friday to a House committee investigating Greitens. During a court hearing last week, Mark Kempton, the attorney for the House committee, said the lawmakers want documents that are relevant to their investigation of the governor.

Greitens attorney Catherine Hanaway argued that the subpoenaed documents are not relevant to the investigation. Capitol watchers say Beetem’s ruling was the last straw for the Governor’s defense team.